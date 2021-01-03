Callisto Network Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $73,381.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $942.51 or 0.02859473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019617 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

