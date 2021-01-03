Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. 2,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 2.78% of Cambria Trinity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

