Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $$28.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.