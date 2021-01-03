CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,533 shares of company stock worth $8,251,633. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,793,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.