Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

