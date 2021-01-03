Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

