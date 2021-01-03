Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $34.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $122.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.35 million to $134.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.30 million, with estimates ranging from $121.34 million to $163.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

