Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Receives €4.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.21 ($4.95).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.28. Ceconomy AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.10 ($7.18).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

