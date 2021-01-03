Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $86.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $67.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $305.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $306.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $386.00 million, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 214,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $519,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

