Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $773,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of HCI Group worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HCI Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

HCI stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

