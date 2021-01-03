Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $784,000 Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CURO Group worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CURO stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,304 shares of company stock worth $1,347,301 over the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.