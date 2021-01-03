Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $961,000 Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

