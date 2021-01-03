Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Casa Systems worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $6.17 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

