Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

QGEN opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

