Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $654.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $654.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.55. 699,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,817. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $653.27 and a 200-day moving average of $605.66. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.