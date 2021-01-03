Chiliz Price Tops $0.0200 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Chiliz has a total market cap of $108.34 million and $65.17 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00123530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00544666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00143309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

