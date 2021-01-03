Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) vs. Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Financial Analysis

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chorus and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Chorus has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $610.79 million 4.18 $33.12 million N/A N/A Crexendo $14.44 million 8.62 $1.14 million $0.07 99.00

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Chorus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

