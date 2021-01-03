Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

