Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Receives $31.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,924. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

