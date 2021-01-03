Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 5,812,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.