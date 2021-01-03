Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.61 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 5,812,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

