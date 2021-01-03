Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE CNS opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

