Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.70. 377,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

