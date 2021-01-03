Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Community Health Systems worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NYSE CYH opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

