Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CTBI opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

