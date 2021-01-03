Comparing International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and International Tower Hill Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and International Tower Hill Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.94 $1.08 million N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$3.83 million ($0.02) -69.00

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

