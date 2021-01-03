Comparing Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Positive Physicians and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $263.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positive Physicians and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.23 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.14 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.97

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Volatility and Risk

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Positive Physicians on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

