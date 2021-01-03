Comparing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Microelectronics and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential downside of 37.13%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and EMCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.01 $272.65 million N/A N/A EMCORE $110.13 million 1.46 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -22.71

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29% EMCORE -6.33% -9.18% -5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

