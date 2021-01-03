Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,229.57

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,229.57 and traded as high as $1,385.50. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,363.00, with a volume of 952,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.12 ($16.82).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,405.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.57. The company has a market cap of £24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.