COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CMPS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 290,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,783. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

