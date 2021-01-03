Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) Trading Up 3.7%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDOR) was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 20,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 53,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.