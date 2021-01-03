Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.20.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.05. 696,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,139. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

