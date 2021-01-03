Contrasting First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 4 6 0 2.45 Host Hotels & Resorts 1 1 2 0 2.25

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.76 $238.77 million $1.74 24.21 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 1.89 $920.00 million $1.78 8.22

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

