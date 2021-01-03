Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $102.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
CPRT stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.