Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,298. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

