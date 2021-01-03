CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

CVU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 227,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,409. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

