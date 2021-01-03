Critical Analysis: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flex LNG and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teekay Tankers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Teekay Tankers has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.95%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Teekay Tankers 23.10% 24.00% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Teekay Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.95 $16.97 million N/A N/A Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.40 $41.36 million $1.91 5.76

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Flex LNG on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

