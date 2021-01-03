Critical Analysis: NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) versus Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 8 1 3.00

NorthWestern currently has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.24%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.34 $202.12 million $3.42 17.05 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.10 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.51

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Summary

NorthWestern beats Sunnova Energy International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.