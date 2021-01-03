Critical Contrast: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and Watford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 3 0 0 2.00

Watford has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.31%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.39 $7.35 million N/A N/A Watford $687.36 million 1.00 $62.54 million $2.00 17.30

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02% Watford N/A -10.77% -2.42%

Summary

Watford beats Protective Insurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018.Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

