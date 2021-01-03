Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $69.91 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,505,022,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Upbit, Huobi Global, Bithumb, BiteBTC, KuCoin, OceanEx, CPDAX, Dcoin, Bibox, OKEx, Indodax, Bithumb Global, ABCC, Huobi Korea, Fatbtc, BigONE, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

