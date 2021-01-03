Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 17,496 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SIGA Technologies worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA opened at $7.27 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. BidaskClub downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

