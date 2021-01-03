Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $660,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 176.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,569 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,824. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

