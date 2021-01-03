Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KT by 87.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

