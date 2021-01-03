Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $357,000 in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $703.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.