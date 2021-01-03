Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 50,952 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Precigen worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

