Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 96,036 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 658.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 70,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.