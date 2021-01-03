Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 86,153 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 79.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. BidaskClub downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NG opened at $9.67 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,068.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

