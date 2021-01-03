CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,885.24 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $26,885.24 and approximately $43.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 88.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00445908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 211.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

