Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Financial Analysis

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 7.32 -$7.53 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.05 $7.43 million $1.18 62.26

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

