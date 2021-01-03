Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

