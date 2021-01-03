CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.89. CytRx shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 233,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

